University of Mirpurkhas syndicate approves budget, strategic plan committee, official logo

HYDERABAD - The University of Mirpurkhas successfully convened its second Syndicate meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon. The meeting was pivotal in shaping the future direction of the university, with several significant decisions finalized. According to a press release, key decisions of the meeting included the approval of the university’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 and the establishment of the Strategic Plan 2029 Committee to guide long-term development initiatives.

The Syndicate also formally approved the official logo for the University of Mirpurkhas, symbolizing its identity and vision.

Additionally, important resolutions were passed regarding the creation of new posts to strengthen the university’s workforce and facilitate its growth. Discussions also led to the approval of adhoc and contractual appointments, ensuring the timely recruitment of essential faculty and staff to meet the university’s expanding needs.

On this occasion, the Secretary of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Moin ud din Siddiqui commended the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, for his outstanding achievements and remarkable progress in a short span of time.