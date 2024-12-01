Woman allegedly shot dead by brother over domestic dispute

Gujar khan - A woman was allegedly by her brother in Khurd village in the limits of Chotala Police Station of Jhelum over a domestic dispute. According to details, a case has been registered on the complaint of Mirza Arham Ali, the husband of the victim, who stated that his wife, Haroona Afzal, used to forbid her younger brother, Ameer Hamza, to marry of his choice from Gujranwala. He stated that on Friday evening, he, along with family, was at his house, and Ameer Hamza came to meet his sister. Arham said that Hamza took her sister to a separate room on the pretext of a private talk and subjected her to indiscriminate firing with his 30-bore pistol and fled away.

According to the medical examination, the victim received over 11 injuries and died at the spot. While talking to The Nation, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chotala, Inspector Zaheer Uddin Babar, said that the case had been instantly registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, adding that the suspect would soon be arrested.

In another murder incident on Saturday, a man was reportedly in the Matua area, falling within the jurisdiction of the Gujar Khan police station. following a land dispute. Police sources report that a man named Rab Nawaz contacted authorities via the 15 helpline to report a land dispute involving Shahid Sabir and Irfan. He reported that while he was building a wall on his property on Saturday, he was assaulted by Muhammad Husnain and Ahsan, who were armed with firearms.

Sources indicate that when a police team arrived at the scene to investigate the incident, the caller, Rab Nawaz, had already succumbed to bullet injuries at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Gujar Khan.

Police said that investigations have commenced and a case is being filed against the suspects.

Meanwhile, a court in Sohawa sentenced a convict to capital punishment, rigorous imprisonment, and fines for murdering a lumberdar in Sohawa one year ago. According to the details, the Additional Session Judge in Sohawa, Danish Afzal, sentenced Hassan Ali, a resident of Gujar Khan, to the death penalty, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, and a Rs. 500,000 fine for murdering Lumberdar Asad Abbas of Dina area during robbery after getting a lift ride in his car. According to the sources, the convict was arrested by the Investigation Officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Allah Ditta, from Rawalpindi and was subsequently challaned in the court. DPO Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, has appreciated the legal and investigation team of police for efficiently presenting the evidence before the court.