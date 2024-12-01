WPC to organise workshops to advance women’s rights

ISLAMABAD - I n a bold initiative aimed at advancing women’s rights and fostering an inclusive political environment, the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), under the leadership of Secretary WPC Dr Shahida Rehmani, is set to host ‘Thought Leadership Workshop’ and ‘Digital Democracy Workshop’ on December 1st and 2nd, 2024.

The workshop will be held in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). These workshops are a vital part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which is a call to action for the protection and empowerment of women worldwide. These workshops will address critical issues such as ending gender-based violence, ensuring women’s physical, social, legal, and online safety, and combating all forms of harassment. The workshops are designed to facilitate a powerful dialogue and equip participants with the skills, knowledge & tools needed for identifying, sensitising and tackling women-related issues through informed-legislation and promote and uphold digital democracy.

Dr Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and a respected member of the National Assembly, will deliver keynote addresses, outlining the core objectives of the workshops. She will emphasise the importance of empowering women members of the National Assembly to ensure robust women participation in Pakistan’s upcoming general elections. Additionally, Dr Shahida Rehmani will underscore the need for ethical parliamentary practices, enhanced digital literacy to counter technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and crucially, the development of skills in managing media and social media narratives to tackle the growing menace of misinformation, fake news, and propaganda.

In addition, a panel of esteemed speakers, including renowned journalists, veteran media personalities, social media experts, and key societal figures, will engage in thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions to provide valuable insights on these pressing issues.

This collaborative effort is a significant step forward in empowering women, particularly within the political sphere, to create a safer, more equitable society for all.