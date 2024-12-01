Youth urged to develop behaviour of acceptance

Peshawar - Speakers at a workshop urged youth to cultivate a ‘behavior of acceptance’ to foster peace in society amid the evolving global concepts of citizenship. They emphasized the importance of personal growth and peace as agents of change to promote tolerance and inclusiveness.

The two-day national workshop, titled “Building Bridges: Fostering Tolerance & Inclusivity among Youth,” was organized by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank. The event brought together teachers, students, rights activists, and young members of civil society.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, a renowned scholar and member of the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court, stated that Pakistan’s constitution, while not ideal, adequately supports equal citizenship for all, including minorities. He attributed societal problems to its social structure rather than constitutional flaws. Senior journalist Rifatullah Orakzai moderated the session, elaborating on the relationship between constitution, parliament, and citizenship.

Professor Dr. Rashid Ahmad from the University of Peshawar highlighted the shortcomings in Pakistan’s education system, criticizing its lack of market orientation and failure to meet contemporary demands. He stressed the importance of guiding youth to maximize their potential.

Political activist and lawyer Dileep Doshi conducted an interactive session on the history and development of human rights, emphasizing the state’s responsibility to safeguard these rights. He highlighted the universality of human rights and the need for awareness to create a just society.

Dr. Syed Irfan Ashraf, in his session on “Blessing in Diversity,” explained how tolerance stems from diversity in language, culture, and society. He urged raising voices against violence to protect this diversity. Motivational speaker Hasnain Jamal, in his session “Crafting an Easy Life,” advised youth to adopt non-violence for personal and societal peace.

In his concluding remarks, PIPS President Muhammad Amir Rana stressed the role of critical thinking in reducing faith-based violence and conflict. He encouraged youth to engage with individuals from different faiths, ethnicities, and nationalities, fostering a ‘behavior of acceptance’ to promote peace and inclusivity.