Share:

LAHORE - Thirty-two teams will participate in the annual Syed Jaffar Memorial Hockey Tournament and the matches will be played from February 7 to 15 at Aitchison College Hockey Ground on knockout system from 9:30 am. The main meeting of the Management Committee of the Annual Syed Jaffar Memorial Hockey Tournament was held at the Aitchison College under the chairmanship of College’s Principal Michael Thomson.

Director Sports Umar Zaman, Sports Ambassador Shahid Mehmood along with former Pakistan hockey team captain Muhammad Saqlain, Dilawar Bhatti and managers/coaches of participating teams attended the meeting. Last year, Gojra’s team emerged as champion, which will now represent Faisalabad, while the runner-up team was Aitchison College, coached by M Saqlain. In the meeting, it was emphasized to take care of discipline and sportsmanship and it was decided to take strict action on any violation of the rules including action against overage (over 17 years) boys.