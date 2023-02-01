Share:

AttoCK - Additional District and Sessions Judge Jand Muhammad Farrukh Hameed has awarded capital punishment and imposed fine worth Rs 1.6 million to four accused in a quadruple murder case while acquitted one accused Abdul Aziz by giving him benefit of doubt. As per details, in January 2020 in the jurisdiction of police station Injra the convicts had brutally shot dead four persons including a woman over property dispute.

The convicts include Ata Ullah who has been awarded four times death sentence and fine worth Rs 8 lac, Habibullah has been awarded death sentence twice and fine of Rs 4 lac, Sanaullah has been sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 2 lac and Hameedullah sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 2 lac while fifth accused Abdul Aziz has been acquitted giving him the benefit of doubt.