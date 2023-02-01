Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The 54th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Athar Mahboob.

The meeting approved the establishment of the Institute of Soil and Water Resources and launching of BS, MPhil, and PhD degree programmes in water management. The meeting approved the BS programme in the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics. Bioinformatics courses will be included at BS, MPhil, and PhD levels in Biochemistry.

The Academic Council also approved the BS Philosophy programme. Apart from PhD in Civil Engineering, revised syllabus and rules and regulations for various BS, and MPhil level programmes were also approved.

More than 50 agenda items were considered in the meeting, including the improvement of the curriculum, the introduction of new programmes, and simplified rules and regulations for the benefit of students. A code of conduct for faculty and students of the university has also been approved and endorsed at the academic council level.

The VC said, “This will help our young and incoming faculty members and senior faculty members to ensure that students are treated fairly and transparently and as faculty and a role for the university community.”

With these initiatives, teachers will be able to conduct teaching and research according to high standards, benefiting from which students will be able to play an active role in the public and private sectors, he added.