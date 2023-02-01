Share:

MARDAN - Assistant Commissioner a yesha Tahir stated that all resources will be used to fulfil the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities improvement Project programmes in Mardan.

She stated that at the Union Council level, committees for awareness will be formed, with women receiving full representation. During a meeting in her office on the role of women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities improvement Project, she stated that a modern scientific sanitary landfill site and sewerage treatment plant will be established in Mardan as part of the CCiP project.

It was resolved at the meeting to arrange a workshop at the tehsil level to raise awareness among women and other stakeholders.