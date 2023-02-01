Share:

LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment (ACE) Pun­jab has written a letter to Punjab Home department to place the name of ex-CM Parvez Elahi’s close aide and former secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the exit con­trol list (ECL), it has been learnt reliably.

In the letter, the provin­cial home department has been requested to immedi­ately approach the federal interior ministry to place Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s name on the ECL. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA).

Earlier, the ACE had got an FIR registered against Muhammad Khan Bhatti for allegedly receiving Rs 460 million from Nation­al Highway officials as bribe for lucrative post­ings. The ACE suspects that the accused might try to flee the country to avoid investigation.