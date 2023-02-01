LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has written a letter to Punjab Home department to place the name of ex-CM Parvez Elahi’s close aide and former secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the exit control list (ECL), it has been learnt reliably.
In the letter, the provincial home department has been requested to immediately approach the federal interior ministry to place Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s name on the ECL. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Earlier, the ACE had got an FIR registered against Muhammad Khan Bhatti for allegedly receiving Rs 460 million from National Highway officials as bribe for lucrative postings. The ACE suspects that the accused might try to flee the country to avoid investigation.