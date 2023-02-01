Share:

LAS VEGAS - Adele candidly shared an emotional interaction with a fan during her recent Las Vegas show. The Grammy-winning artist, 34, on frecently, performed on her ongoing weekend residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she interacted with a fan, who was showing her a picture of his wife. In a TikTok video, Adele was seen singing her 2011 ballad Someone Like You, she publicly addressed the man, dedicating the song to him. “This is for you, sir, who’s showing me a photo of his wife on his phone.”

“When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I could see because I know I talk to a few people every night,” she said. In the clip, emotional Adele continued, “But then I just see little stories of people happening.” “And there was a man. He’s just there, can you see him holding his phone up? I think that’s his wife on his phone and I don’t think that she’s here. And it just really moved me,” she added, tearfully.

Adele said, “It looks like you’re here on your own. I’m so sorry for your loss. And I’m so sorry I didn’t realise what you were showing me until I was already over there.” The Easy on Me singer concluded, “I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”