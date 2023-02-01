Share:

ISlAMABAD - Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood chaired the regional directors’ conference at Peshawar Regional Campus the other day. He strongly condemned the Peshawar tragedy and expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Nasir said, “Our prayers and condolences are with the families of martyrs and injured.”

After the VC’s address, a collective prayer was offered for the martyrs and injured. Vice Chancellor instructed the Regional Directors to provide full support to the government in establishing an atmosphere of law and order by ensuring proper security arrangements during the ongoing admissions campaign for the 2023 spring semester.

Director General Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Vice Chancellor on the nationwide admission campaign for the ongoing spring semester 2023.