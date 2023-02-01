Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad azam Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to Police Lines Peshawar, where he inspected the site and reviewed the damage caused by the tragic blast as well as relief efforts being carried out.

Chief secretary shahzad bangash, inspector General of Police Mohazzam Jah ansari, Principle secretary to the Chief Minister, and other pertinent authorities were also present. The Police Chief briefed the Chief Minister on the extent of the damage. The acting Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the incident’s martyrs.

Chief Minister stated that the government stands behind the victims and will not abandon them in these trying times. he promised possible help and assistance to the bereaved families of the slain and injured. he stated that the incident has left the entire nation in mourning but can not deter the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Meanwhile, the interim Chief Minister told reporters that when the blast occurred the other day, he was in a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister to discuss the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. he stated that the caretaker government will take proactive measures to provide the police with the most up-to-date weaponry on a priority basis.

Azam Khan stated unequivocally that the incident had nothing to do with the province’s general elections, adding that similar incidents have occurred in the past. People should be content; the situation would return to normal insha-allah, he said. he stated that the heirs of the martyrs and injured would be given every conceivable assistance and that a summary of compensation packages is ready.