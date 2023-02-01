Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday declared that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would remain the president of the Pakistan Muslim LeagueQuaid (PML-Q).

The PML-Q central working committee’s move to remove Chaudhry Shujaat last week as party chief was illegal and declared null and void, according to the decision of the commission. Former chief minister Punjab [Pervaiz Elahi] group, in an expected move, had attempted to remove Shujaat and party’s general secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party. The decision was challenged by Chaudhry Shujaat and a majority of party members supported him. Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat had filed an application with the electoral watchdog challenging the decision. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain, challenging the Pervaiz Elahi’s group decision, claimed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was still the party leader according to law and party’s constitution. About removing the name of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as party supremo, they said some party members tried to create chaos to extend support to the PTI in the general polls.