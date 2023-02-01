Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while, very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar eight, Karachi fourteen, Quetta two, Gilgit minus two, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian minus one degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus ten, Anantnag and Baramula minus two degree centigrade.