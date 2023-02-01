Share:

Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report was released on Tuesday, in which Pakistan was included among the list of ten countries that have “significantly declined’, ranked 140 out of 180 countries. In 2018, Pakistan ranked 117 out of 180 on the CPI, but over the years, it has slipped to reach 140 in 2021. Despite the rank remaining the same, the CPI score slipped to 27, deteriorating from the previous year’s score of 28.

In terms of the methodology, the CPI measures how corrupt a country’s public sector is perceived to be by its experts and businesspeople. With regards to Pakistan, the report stated that while the previous PTI government has promised to tackle rampant corruption and promote social and economic reforms, little has been accomplished on any of these fronts since 2018. In addition, the report stressed that the new government should pursue comprehensive anti-corruption efforts to address illicit financial flows and introduce safeguards for civic space.

The ranking does not really come as much of a surprise considering how there remain so many unresolved corruption cases, not to forget political leaders routinely accuse each other of being corrupt in the public domain. However, it is important to stress that this issue has nothing to do with the ongoing political crisis in the country, and is something that can be tackled if there exists the will to do so.

There are interests at play that result in the lack of transparency in political and bureaucratic spending. In addition to that, the lack of oversight and corrective action taken when issues are highlighted, are the core issues preventing the country from attaining a better ranking on the CPI. There are several high-profile cases that came to the fore in recent years, but there was hardly any accountability. Be it the Peshawar BRT, Malam Jabba, foreign funding, or the billion tree tsunami scandal, all of these cases made a big splash in the media, but there has been no legal progress or follow-up which only further underscores the corruption perception issue in Pakistan’s case. After yet another disappointing report card, the hope is that the leadership of the country is moved to take the needed measures in order to increase transparency and accountability.