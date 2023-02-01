Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has inaugurated Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to supply clean drinking water to respectable citizens, RDA, WASA and PHA employees, RDA spokesman said on Tuesday. The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has inaugurated the RO Plant. He said that this has been done in collaboration with a non-government organization (NGO) Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has said that RO plant work has been completed for welfare of honourable citizens. He said that now clean drinking water will be provided to hundreds of employees of RDA, WASA and other government institutions including PHA and the respectable citizens of the surrounding communities will also be able to benefit. He said the RO Plant is also a continuation of RDA welfare works. We will continue to plan more welfare works, he added.