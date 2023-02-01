Share:

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haq said on Wednesday general elections could not be conducted before October this year as digital census would continue till March and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would take four months to complete the delimitation afterwards.

Speaking to Internet Governance organized by Number Resource Society, and media, he said the rights of consumers and employees would not be compromised. “A non-binding offer for Telenor is still active and the ministry is overseeing these matters”, he added. Ministry of energy, he said, did not contact the IT ministry regarding cyber attack on power blackout as it was only a technical glitch.

He said chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran should do his political struggle following the law adding if he crossed his redline, it would harm the country. “Every passing day is adding to the uncertainty in politics and it is driving the country to economic doldrums”, he added. The country’s law and order situation, he said, was being deteriorated in the name of Talibanization.