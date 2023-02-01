Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the entire nation and institutions are united to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, he was appreciative of Punjab police for thwarting terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in Mianwali.

The Prime Minister announced to give awards and certificates of appreciation to the police officers and jawans who demonstrated extraordinary courage.

He paid tributes to the officers and jawans of the Punjab Police who compelled the terrorists to flee.

He said police is our front line force in the fight against terrorism. The whole nation is proud of the role and contribution of Punjab Police and CTD in the war against this menace.

The Prime Minister assured that police and the CTD will be further strengthened and equipped with modern weapons.

He said the whole nation stands by its brave forces to root out terrorism.