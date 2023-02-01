Share:

PESHAWAR - The ex-law makers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to different political parties on Tuesday vowed to sustain support and momentum for prioritising girls’ education beyond party lines in the province.

The pledge was made in a meritorious event organised by Blue Veins, a non-government organisation, and the office of the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ex-law makers vow to support girls’ education Assembly where ex-lawmakers renewed and recharged their commitment through a pledged statement to support girls’ secondary education in KP and use their influence as individuals, political activists and representatives of their political parties.

The signed statement reads: “we as legislators of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly representing different political parties have unanimously supported the agenda of girls’ education by increasing resources and allocating budget with the 70:30 ratio to improve gender parity in education. During our tenure, we did all possible efforts to ensure that girls’ education remains a priority for the KP government.”

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that members of all political parties made significant contributions in promoting right-based agenda including girls’ education.

The political parties recognised the significant barriers that had prevented girls from accessing and completing their education, including poverty, discrimination, and cultural attitudes, he said.

Dr Sumera Shams, ex-chairperson of the women Parliamentary Caucus (wPC), said that women parliamentarians and political activists beyond party lines believed that if women were educated they could shape a brighter future.