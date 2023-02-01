Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought explanation from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in the matter related to issuance of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to a 24-year-old Fazal Haq who born in Peshawar in June 5,1998 to his Afghan national parents. A single-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued notice to NADRA in a petition moved by Advocate Umer Gilani on behalf of the petitioner. The bench also directed NADRA to depute well conversant officer appearance before the court in the matter. The bench said in its order, “After the order of October 20, 2022 was passed by this Court, the NADRA was expected to decide the applicant’s pending grievance in accordance with the law laid down by this Court in Hafiz Hamdullah case”. In response to writ petition No. 3748 of 2019 of Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor, decided on 19th May, 2021, the then Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Athar Minallah termed the decision of the NADRA to block the CNIC of the JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah as illegal and ordered the body to restore it. Seeking explanation from NADRA, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said in a written order, “Through the instant application, the applicant (Fazal Haq) seeks a direction to NADRA to decide his pending grievance. Issue notice to NADRA with the direction to depute an officer will conversant with the subject matter of the instant petition to tender appearance before this Court and explain as to why a decision has till date not been taken,”.