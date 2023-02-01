Share:

FAISALABAD - Millat Town Police have booked five persons on charge of stealing more than 33,000-litre oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117-JB. The police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that 5 accused Qaisar, etc had dug a tunnel near Chak 117-JB and stole more than 33,000-litre oil from Parco pipeline. On this complaint, the police registered a case against 5 accused Qaisar, etc and started investigation, he added. RS105,000

FINE IMPOSED ON PROFITEERS

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs105,000 on 25 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the district administration said the monitoring teams conducted inspections in various bazaars and markets and found 25 vendors and shopkeepers in violating the government price lists. They sealed five shops and arrested four shopkeepers. The magistrates also took action on 14 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.