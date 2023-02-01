Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would travel to the United States to attend the national prayer breakfast with the US President Joe Biden on 7th February.

Invitation has been delivered to Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal, and sources close to him confirmed that he is likely to attend the breakfast, which is also attended by US congressmen and important leaders from around the world.

Sources said his other engagements are being chalked out in Washington. The FM would travel to the United States in March this year. He would attend a UN conference on Muslim women leaders, scheduled for March 8 at UN headquarters.

FM would also attend the first global day on Islamophobia at the UN where UN secretary general and Muslim leaders would speak on this day.

The foreign minister would deliver a strongly worded speech on Islamophobia in the context of recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Europe by far right elements. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is also expected to meet the UN secretary general and other top officials.