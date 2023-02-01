Share:

A single bag of flour takes away the precious life of a laborer amid the struggle for obtaining subsidized flour. It is more than enough to gauge the worth of a single bag of flour. The incumbent government badly fails to keep the lid on inflation, spoiling all chances of improvement ahead for the poor. All newly-seated governments make tall claims like the antecedent. They break the claims also as the previous did. Hence, wounding the hopes of the nation and adding to the unchangeable trend. It is a scary and painful trend, dwindling away the dreams of the poor.

A major portion of the population faces extreme poverty. Even they can’t lead a normal life smoothly. The pecunious folk hardly arrange bread and butter for their families. The recent incident left us at sea. How painful is it? A father went to bring flour to dispel hunger, but the unlucky father couldn’t come on foot. The pain for their family is beyond our imagination and intelligence. Rising the rate of flour is a step toward eradicating the poor. If the government can ease them, at least it shouldn’t pose risk to their survival. The appealing rate of flour adds fury to fire and their already worrisome states.

Hence, I request the government on the behalf of whole of the poor community to take mitigation steps to alleviate poverty, especially the rate of everyday commodities. At this time, the poor are at the brink of eradication. A small extra burden on them is more than enough carry-off.

MUHAMMAD AFZAL SHAIKH,

Gambat.