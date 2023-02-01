Share:

MARDAN - Six police officers, including an assistant sub-inspector (asi), were martyred while four others, including an asi of the Mardan district, were injured in a suicide bombing at the Peshawar Police Line Mosque, according to sources.

According to sources, asi The blast killed sher b ahadur of rehman Colony Jabbar, hC sharaftullah of Kot isamilzai Garhi Kapura, FC irfan of shah noor Pull Takhatbhai, Constable Mohammad saeed of Kohi barmool Katlang, Constable Khahild Khan of Garhi Dowlatzai Gari Kapura, and Constable Zahid of Ghal Dhar. while, FC shahyar of seribahlool Takhatbhai, si Usman-ud-Din of ashraf-ud-Din Killy shergarh, asi naveed ahmed of shah Dahand Lunkhwar, FC Zeeshan of Zarif Khan Dhari Katlang got injured in the bomb blast.

The funeral prayers for the martyred police officers were held in their home villages, which were attended by a large crowd.