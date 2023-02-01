Share:

ISlAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the present government will provide two million jobs to the country’s youth through the National Youth Employment Policy (NYEP). Addressing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Year of Youth, Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan has a huge youth bulge and about 150 million people of Pakistan are under 30 years of age which means that about 68 percent of our population consists of youth.

She said that youth were not only our future but our present and we believed that if the youth were empowered by providing opportunities, they could become a strong asset for the country. “Our aim is to attract youth towards education, business and positive activities,” she added.

The government’s priority domains for the uplift of youth are “Girls learn Girls Earn”, “Blue Collar Jobs” and “Providing dignified jobs to the youth in the future”, she added.