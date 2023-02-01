Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday he had tendered resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when Maryam Nawaz was notified as the party’s chief organizer.

Speaking to TV, he said that it was up to the PM how he responded to the resignation adding he would not accept any post offered by the party now. “The PML-N is like my home and I will contest on the party’s ticket only”, he added. Ms Nawaz, he said, did not contact me upon her arrival to the country.

Earlier, Mr Abbasi rubbished reports about his resignation as senior vice president of the party.