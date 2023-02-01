Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan No 1 junior table tennis player Hoor Fawad has got the sponsorship to take represent Pakistan in the World Table Tennis Youth Contenders Championship in Qatar this month. Coach Arif Khan and Sponsors Bilal Talib said that Hoor Fawad has prepared her level best for the World Table Tennis Youth Contenders Championship in Qatar.

“In last ten years, she has participated in three international events from which she gained a lot of experience. We aim to encourage the Junior level sports players through supporting Hoor Fawad.” Coach Arif Khan said that Hoor Fawad is ready with all her best abilities and if she gets such scholarships, she will definitely emerge as top international player from Pakistan.” Sponsor Bilal Talib said that Hoor Fawad is the honor of Pakistan and will be supported constantly because their motive is to make the playgrounds lively. Media must point out talent that requires support of Bilal Talib.