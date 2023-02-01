Share:

Corruption is considered the most challenging issue in the present economies of the world due to its impact on institutions, values, and sustainable development. It restricts almost all forms of economic activities by redirecting finance into unpredictable directions and weakens the economic system which locked as many countries continued to fail in controlling corruption significantly.

Corruption is a behavioral aspect and the available literature on interlinking corruption behavior and the Economics behind it is not well documented connecting various theories and their application of controlling corruption which triggers a call for an integrated attempt to enquire into the behavioral economics of corruption and to identify the relevant solution to rectify it.

ZULQAR NAIN SAMO,

Karachi.