Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), informed a police spokesman. IG transferred AIG Special Branch Lt Cdr (R) Yasir Afridi (PSP/BS-19) and posted him as SSP CTD (Additional Charge). The capital police chief also closed SSP CTD Capt (R) Zeeshan Haider to CPO for a course, he said. SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanvir has also been given additional charge of SSP Operations after Malik Jameel Zafar.

SSP Operations has flown to Japan to attend a training program titled, “Countermeasures against Cybercrime,” he added. Notifications in this regard have also been issued, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, a dignified farewell was held at the Central Police Office in honor of SSP Investigation Rizwan Omar Gondal, who was transferred from Islamabad Capital Police.

He said that, the ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as chief guest, while Capital Police Officers (CPO), SSPs, AIGs and SPs were also present on this occasion. IGP Islamabad appreciated the service rendered by SSP Rizwan Omar Gondal and said that a good police officer is one who performs his duties with dignity and hard work and as a leader he is always at the front and leads his subordinates. He congratulated SSP Rizwan Omar Gondal on his new appointment. At the end of the ceremony, IGP Islamabad presented a police shield and bouquet to SSP Rizwan Gondal on behalf of Islamabad Capital Police and wished him best of luck for his future endeavors. SSP Rizwan Gondal served as AIG Establishment and SSP Investigation during his service in Islamabad Capital Police.