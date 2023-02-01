Share:

Increasing inflation is causing anxiety, depression, and stress attacks to the earners of families. Prices of flour, vegetables, fruits, meat, and lentils are increasing day by day, and is getting arduous for the people of Pakistan to arrange their food in this intolerable inflation. Health issues like high blood pressure, hyperventilation, neurotic disorder, and anxiety attacks are getting normal because of the stress of survival in this era of high inflation. The government should give some relief to the citizens so that people at least should be able to feed their families otherwise they will be forced to use unfair means for their livelihood.

SYEDA YUSRA SALMAN,

Lahore.