Share:

The Iran-Pakistan gas line project has been in limbo for 12 years. Tehran has now reminded Pakistan of its first deliverable date till February-March 2024, failing which a penalty will be imposed. A failure will lead to a penalty of $18 billion in fines. This project is key to addressing the shortage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the market and meeting our energy requirements.

Internationally, Iran has one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world and is known for its consumption. The IP gas pipeline is an under-construction 2,775-kilometer pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan and can potentially circumvent rising circular debt in the energy sector. The idea behind the initiative was also to maintain good diplomatic ties in the 1950s. While it is true that the years since the conception of the project faced much diplomatic pressure, sanctions, and ideological opposition, it must also be realised that the agreement was revived again in 2019 and the penalty clause extends from the 2009 Gas Sales Purchase Agreement (GSPA).

Since its revival, the three-year construction period has already been wasted. This new development is a stark reminder of this fact and with the state of our economy, we cannot afford such a hefty fine. It is time to pick up the pace and reach a decision on this long-standing predicament of a project. Another issue is also that Iran has completed construction of its part of the pipeline while there have been few updates from our end. Therefore, there is also a necessary contractual obligation.

A serious cost-benefit analysis of the situation and a revised action plan is necessary now. We are running out of time and the project is stuck in a closed loop. It is understandable that priorities are different at this time, with the incumbent election year, but ignoring the issue will make matters worse in the long term. If nothing can be done at this stage, arbitration can also be something to consider.