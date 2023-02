Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram met the team of Punjab Information Tech­nology Board (PITB) at the University of Health Sciences, here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Univer­sity of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Zahid Parvez and team members of PITB were present. Caretaker Provin­cial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram discussed design of dashboard in government hospitals with PITB experts during the meeting