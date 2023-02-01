Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai on Tuesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at naval headquarters Islamabad.

According to the Pakistan Navy (PN) officials, upon arrival at naval headquarters, the Kenyan naval chief was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and was introduced to the principal staff officers at naval headquarters.

During the meeting, the PN chief discussed matters of mutual interest with the Kenyan Navy commander including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through regional maritime security patrols. The visiting admiral appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Later, Kenyan Navy commander was given detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy roles and operational capabilities. It is expected that the on-going visit of Kenyan Navy commander will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries, said the PN officials.