SWABI - Swabi Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam ali while addressing the second convocation of women University swabi (wUs) as Chief Guest on Tuesday, said those killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Malak saad Police Line on Monday would be remembered forever.

Concerning the economic problem, he stated that our country, particularly our province, could not achieve the degree of development required, alluding to the failure of the Pakistan Tehreek-iinsaf government.

The Governor awarded gold medals to exceptional students and conferred degrees on 609 graduates. “we must comprehend the issues of the twenty-first century and meet them head-on,” he said adding that the educated youth, especially girls, should become engines of social-economic transformation and progress and that Pakistan desperately needs their services and contributions at this vital moment.

The Governor said that the women’s University has initiated market-oriented degree programs in the field of allied health sciences which are specially designed to accomplish the vision of women’s empowerment through modern education.

According to Dr shahana Kazmi, Vice Chancellor of the university, those who graduated today should be aware of the unavoidable and continual change as well as new opportunities.