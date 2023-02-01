Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi lambasted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that to determine the latter’s respect, Reham Khan’s book was sufficient.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kundi lashed out at the deposed premier, saying, “How could Imran be respected as he refuses to accept his own daughter.” Continuing to take a jibe at Mr. Khan, Mr. Kundi said, “This person had sent the gifts presented by the heads of the state of the friendly countries.”

Heaping praise on former president Asif Ali Zardari, Mr. Kundi said, “The world respects Mr. Zardari as he had a high political standing.”