LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by a female convict for produc­ing call data record (CDR) as evidence at appellate stage.

The bench held, “We are of the view that bringing of Call Data Re­cord through additional evidence on record of instant appeal is neither necessary for just decision of the case nor the same would serve any useful purpose for the appellant in any man­ner at the appellate stage”.

The bench further observed that, at the appellate stage, CDR was not a conclusive piece of evidence to de­termine and establish identity and presence of any witness at some ex­act location. The trial court orders of dismissing the plea for verifica­tion of CDR was not challenged and it had attained finality.

The bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum announced the verdict on the civil miscellaneous application filed by convict, Saima Noreen, a resident of Sargodha, said a written order released here.

Earlier, during the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that an Anti-Narcotics Court handed down life imprisonment to the appellant, Saima Noreen, for drug trafficking in 2021. He submitted that Saima Noreen had challenged the verdict through an ap­peal in the LHC and it was still pend­ing. He submitted that the appellant had also filed an application with the trial court for summoning the CDR of the witnesses to know their location at the time of recovery, adding that the CDR negates the presence of prosecu­tion witnesses at the place of recovery. However, the trial court dismissed the same. He pleaded with the court for summoning the CDR of prosecution witnesses along with representatives of the mobile company and taking ad­ditional evidence in this regard.