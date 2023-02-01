Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Man­agement Company (LWMC) Chief Execu­tive Officer Ali Anan Qamar paid a surprise visit to Ravi Town and inspected the cleanli­ness and sanitation condition of the area.

He inspected atten­dance of the company’s staff and workers de­puted in Bhatti chowk, Shahalam market, Mochi gate, Dehli gate and adjacent areas. He appreciated town man­agers for ensuring zero waste management in their areas.

On the occasion, the CEO said that LWMC operation teams were performing their duties in three shifts to ensure zero waste policy and town managers should ensure 100 percent attendance of workers in their respec­tive areas. He said that waste bins were being installed in commercial markets in the city.