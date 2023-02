Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has applauded Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in Mianwali.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made the Punjab Police and CTD an effective force with modern weapons and training to eradicate terrorism.

She said the nation is proud of its forces and salutes their spirit in the fight against terrorism.