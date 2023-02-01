Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz will start nationwide party organizational tours from today.

Maryam Nawaz, in her first leg of the tours, will visit Bahawalpur Division today where in a party’s organizational meeting new induction of local officials would be made, the minister said in a statement.

The meeting, she said, to be chaired by Maryam Nawaz will also review party’s current organizational structure to further strengthen it at local level.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan will also accompany her, she said.