SARGODHA - A meeting of anti-begging committee chaired by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mudassar Mumtaz Haral was held here on Tuesday. Social Welfare Officer Sana Imran, SDPO City Circle, Incharge Traffic Police and SHO City participated in the meeting. On this occasion, Social Welfare Officer Sana Imran briefed about anti-begging activities and an awareness campaign. The assistant commissioner directed the social welfare department to continue the awareness campaign in an effective manner.SIX OUTLAWS HELD Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six outlaws and recovered cash, motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. On a rip-off, Bhagtanwala Police raided and caught six outlaws identified as Naeem, Haider, Bilal, Adeel, Safdar and Shahzad and recovered motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from them. Further investigation was underway.