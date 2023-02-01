Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Af­fairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir presided over the zonal adminis­trator conference in the committee room of the Auqaf Department, here on Tuesday. Apart from the State Di­rector and other officers, zonal ad­ministrators of the entire province were also present. While addressing the meeting, the minister said that a monitoring system had been imple­mented to check the attendance of officers and officials in the depart­ment. Attendance of all employees should be done through biometrics and reported regularly, he directed. He said that strict measures should be taken against the officers who did not achieve the recovery targets. The cash boxes kept in all the courts and mosques across the province should be opened in front of all the mem­bers of the committee so that there was no confusion, he noted. Regular recording process should also be done. He said that the endowment land should be strictly monitored throughout the province and the oc­cupying group mafia should be dealt with iron hands. Eradication of cor­ruption and nepotism were the top priorities of the interim government, he added. He said that the interim government would conduct a clean and transparent election at the ap­pointed time.