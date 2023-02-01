Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Labour And Manpower Saeed Ghani and Commissioner Karahi Iqbal Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue of power outages in his provincial constituency PS-104.

Saeed Ghani showed his displeasure over disconnecting power of the whole area. The minister said that the power supply company should take legal action against the defaulters but should not cut off the power supply of the entire area. He said that power supply should not be disconnected to the water supply pumping stations.

During the meeting, K-Electric management said that PMTs were shutdown due to non-payments of power tariff. The representatives told that the billing of the area was overdue so that the power supply was disconnected. On the occasion, Commissioner said that FIR could be registered against the defaulters adding that the power theft was an offence which could not tolerated. The commissioner also directed the K-Electric management to establish consumer facilitation camps in the area.

MQM leader Babar

Ghauri arrives

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Babar Ghauri on Tuesday arrived in Karachi via foreign airline flight EK-606. Accompanied by his wife, the former senator landed in Karachi from Dubai. Ghauri returned Pakistan after securing protective bail in two cases from Sindh High Court (SHC). The SHC on Friday granted protective bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Babar Ghauri in two terrorism and corruption cases.

The court granted protective bail to Ghauri in two cases till February 6 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Last year, the MQM politician departed for Dubai after getting acquitted in a case related to facilitating provocative speech by the anti-terrorism court (ATC). In 2015, Babar Ghori was charged with inflammatory speech but declared innocent due to lack of evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the politician had been taken into custody as soon he landed at Karachi airport on July 4 after ending self-exile. Babar Ghauri was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case. He has been moved to an unidentified place and will be produced before the court, the sources said.

Babar Ghauri and others were facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.