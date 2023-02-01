Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Local Govern­ment & Community Development Pun­jab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Tuesday directed the officers of his department to introduce a digital system to make the process of birth, death and mar­riage registration transparent and speedy as there were many complaints from the citizens in this regard.

He urged to provide this facility to the citizens at door step. He was tak­ing a briefing from the DG Local Gov­ernment Board here.

He said that due to the incomplete development projects in various cit­ies and villages, the people were fac­ing severe difficulties and due to delay, the cost of the projects also increased enormously, so the ongoing develop­ment schemes should be completed as soon as possible.

The minister said that there was a need to make the system of allocation and payment of development contracts transparent as due to the commission mafia, a large part of the allocated funds got exposed to corruption, which ultimately resulted in non-standard works. He also directed the officials to give comprehensive proposals within a week to facilitate the process of death registration hassle free. He warned that issuance of fake certificates by union councils should be strictly stopped.

The provincial minister said that regular training courses should be or­ganized for effective capacity building of local government officers and other staff. He also sought the details of the offices taken on rent.

Earlier in the briefing, it was stated that Punjab had a target of 100 percent birth registration by 2030, which was currently up to 82 percent and Baldia Online was providing various facilities to the citizens at home.

PUNJAB CHAMBER OF COMMERCE COORDINATION COMMITTEE TO BE REVIVED

Caretaker Minister of Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer on Tuesday decided to revive the Punjab Chamber of Commerce Coordination Committee (PCCC).

Chairing a meeting here at Pun­jab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), he said that representatives of chambers, industrialists and gov­ernment officers would be members of the committee that would take steps to solve the problems faced by the industry in Punjab.

SM Tanveer also directed the PBIT to move forward by setting targets and ensure the provision of all pos­sible facilities to the investors. He said that the new investment bill would be brought through concrete measures in Punjab. Vocational training courses would be designed according to the needs of the local industry, he assured.

Briefing the meeting about the board’s performance and future plans, the PBIT Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Jalal Hassan said that 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were approved in Punjab, of which ten had been set up while six were in the pipeline. He said, Punjab Investment and Promotion Strategy was in the preparation stage. A one-window fa­cility center had also been set up at PBIT for convenience of investors.

Representatives of the Chambers of Commerce, industrialists and officers of the PBIT attended the meeting.