KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to contest by-polls on nine Karachi National Assembly (NA) seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs. In this connection, the MQM-Pakistan has summoned meetings of central leadership and election cell members. The huddle will mull over preparations regarding upcoming by-polls in nine Karachi constituencies. The nine Karachi constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III, NA-242 Karachi East-I, NA-243 Karachi East-II, NA-244 Karachi East-III, NA-247 Karachi South-II, NA-250 Karachi West-III NA-252 Karachi West-V, NA-254 Karachi Central-II and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV. Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party also decided to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates.