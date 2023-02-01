Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) have signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two organizations. The MoU was signed by Deputy Chairman NAB, Mr. Zahir Shah and Executive Director, SDPI, Dr. Abdul Qaiyum Sulehri at NAB headquarters in Islamabad. The MoU aims to “establish a sustained and effective collaboration and partnership between the parties in combating corruption in the country and its threats to the society, institutionsmay be, ethical values, democratic standards and justice and Rule of Law”. Under the MoU, the two organizations may conduct cooperation in accordance with their respective laws and regulations. Will jointly arrange seminars, walks, conferences, lectures, workshops in order to highlight the causes and the detrimental effects of corruption and corrupt practices Technical assistance, impact assessment and other initiatives for increasing the visibility amongst the general public. Preparation of feedback forms, publication of articles on Anti-corruption themes and carrying out related research.