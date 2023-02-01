Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged for national unity against terrorism and criticised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for alleged controversial statements.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the federal minister for climate change, said Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible statements’ were an attempt to create a soft corner in terrorist organizations. “In the 2013 elections, terrorist organizations targeted the PPP and did not allow it to conduct election campaigns. The PPP has serious concerns about the new wave of terrorism before the elections,” she tweeted. The PPP leader said the nation, all political parties and every partner should be united to fight terrorism. “The country cannot afford further division and terrorism. Due to the unclear policy of the previous government, the terrorists got a chance to reorganize. Now Imran Khan is saying that they wanted to resettle the Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw,” she added in her series of tweets.

Sherry Rehman said the heartbreaking suicide attack in Peshawar and the growing incidents of terrorism are very worrying.

“The families of the martyrs are equal participants in the grief. The PPP can understand their sorrow and pain. Such events give rise to national solidarity. We have to implement national unity and national action plan,” she said.