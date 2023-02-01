Share:

Total five matches were decided in the National Challenge Cup 2023 played at different venues in the country.

In the day's first match in Bahawalpur, Asia Ghee Mills beat Pakistan Railway by 3-1. From AGM, Fareed, Jamil and Hassan fired a goal. Sirajuddin from Pakistan Railway could only score a single goal for his side.

In the day's second match in Faisalabad, Masha United outclassed SA Farms by 4-2. Ikram scored two goals while Musadiq and Ibrar scored a piece. For SA Farms, Hamza was a top scorer scoring two goals for his side.

In the day's third match in Lahore, Wapda beat Saif Textile by 5-0. From Wapda, Shayek Dost hammered a hat trick. Ahmed and Ali also took part in the team win and lead the scorecard to 5-0.

In the day's fourth match in Rawalpindi, KRL and Army could not produce a single goal and ended up in a draw.

In the day's fifth match in Peshawar, PAF beat Mamsons by 3-1. From PAF, Samad, Essa, and Mujahid remained goal scorers while Waleed Khan made a single goal for his side.

