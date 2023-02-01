Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Language Promotion Authority (NLPD) will organize a one-day International Urdu Journalism Conference on February 02 (Thursday) titled “Seventy-Five Years of Urdu Journalism.” This event is being organized in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan to highlight the services of Urdu journalism in literature.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam would be the chief guest of the event while noted literary personalities Iftikhar Arif and Mujeeb-ur-Shami would also be the special guest of the inaugural session.