MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police have busted the notorious ‘Blackberry’ gang that was involved in cash snatching.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the police launched a special operation on Tuesday against the gang involved in snatching cash from citizens at gun points.

The police arrested the gang’s three members, including its ring leader. The police recovered looted valuables from their possession, including Rs1.8 million cash, seven motorcycles, a car and weapons. The police sources added that the criminals used to chase citizens when they drew cash from banks and then deprived them of cash at gunpoint.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, the police sources added.

Meanwhile, the DPO lauded the police team for this achievement and directed them to continue crackdown against criminal on daily basis.