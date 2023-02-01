Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan will face Palestine in the final of the West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 for the championship title today (Wednesday) at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Earlier in the first semifinal, the Palestinian team had thrashed Bangladesh by 14-3 and qualified for the final, whereas in the second semifinal, Pakistan, the host country, trounced Sri Lanka by 16-01. The final will be played today (Wednesday) at 1:00 pm. Both the teams also qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan, a qualifying tournament for the Baseball World Cup.